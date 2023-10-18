The City of Launceston installed a number of artificial bird habitats in Queechy Lake on Wednesday, while they worked to remove an infestation of an invasive weed.
Salix fragilis, commonly known as crack willow, is a weed of national significance and can have adverse effects on waterways.
City of Launceston environmental scientist Caroline Elsner said they were effective at invading lakes and rivers.
"The reason why this site has particularly been chosen is because it's a really important birdlife site in the Northern region of Tasmania," Ms Elsner said.
"The interesting thing about Queechy Lake is it was man-made in the 1960s, but now we have this beautiful recreational space and amazing habitat for about 85 species of native birds that call this home."
She said if left untouched, crack willow could infest the entire lake which then clogs waterways, stops sunshine from penetrating the water and impacts on the biodiversity of the waterway.
"Willows are able to spread by seed, but also just by small fragments of twigs being swept downstream which are then able to grow new roots and out-compete other species," Ms Elsner said.
The removal of willow saplings in the lake could have unintended consequences for native waterbirds, as many make their nests and raise their young there.
As a solution, artificial habitats were made using PVC tubing, netting and native plants.
Ms Elsner said they had worked with BirdLife Tasmania on the project to develop the habitats.
"What we are trying to do is remove the willows but also retain good habitat for the birds, especially for the vulnerable chicks during the summer breeding season," she said.
City of Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said the council invested "significant" funds into environmental management programs each year, including the willow management program.
"Many private landowners have willow removal programs, and the work the City of Launceston does through this program allows our council to play its part as well when it comes to council-managed land," Cr Garwood said.
