Our Future

City of Launceston cracking down on invasive weeds at Queechy Lake

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
October 19 2023 - 4:30am
City of Launceston environmental scientist Caroline Elsner, with an artificial floating bird habitat in Queechy Lake. Picture Paul Scambler
The City of Launceston installed a number of artificial bird habitats in Queechy Lake on Wednesday, while they worked to remove an infestation of an invasive weed.

