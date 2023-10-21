'Ballroom', $2m home in tiny Tasmanian town, comes with resident platypus

A charming farm property in one of Tasmania's least-populated towns has been listed for $2.1 million.
'Ballroom' is one of just 40 houses in Blessington, a farm township located 30 minutes either side of Launceston and Ben Lomond.
There are no shops or businesses to speak of, but residents are friendly and enjoy the quiet.
'Ballroom' became its own property in 1926 and has history dating back to the 1850s.
There are several different accounts explaining how the 153-hectare property got its name, but all appear to share the same loose story about early settlers enjoying a night-time dance on the banks of the North Esk River.
Nowadays, that same stretch of river sits just a short walk from the property's three-bedroom home.
The property looked very different when Ron and Joan Dennis arrived in mid-2004.
Then living and working in China, Mr Dennis had been keen to follow something of a family tradition by securing land in Tasmania.
His ancestor William Mansfield first touched down in Hobart in 1804, while Mrs Dennis' ancestor John Walduck arrived on the Proteus in 1831.
The couple had been visiting Tasmania regularly before Mr Dennis' retirement led to a bigger involvement.
"Because I was a very keen fly fisherman ... I said to a friend of mine 'I want to buy in Tassie, it's got to have a river, it's got to have somewhere I can put a big dam on it for water supply, and be in an assured rainfall area'," Mr Dennis said.
"I arranged to come down here and I bought it."
Nearly 20 years of renovations and improvements have followed.
The house is fresh inside, and is surrounded by attractive gardens with fruit trees and a veggie patch.
"We rebuilt the house sheds, fencing, it was a mess when we bought it - run down," Mr Dennis said.
"But that was our mission. We've been working for 19 years on the gorse and the willows and clearing it and cleaning it."
Selling agent Martin O'Byrne, of Nutrien Harcourts, expects the property will gather increasing interest over spring and summer.
The property could be used to run a variety of livestock, and the river is already home to at least one platypus.
"The river is in the back garden so if you're into trout fishing or fly fishing the location is superb," Mr O'Byrne said.
"There's a lovely bush run ... if you're into deer shooting or that type of thing, there's a real lifestyle attached to the farming enterprise.
"There's some very good pasture on it too so it's terrific sheep country also.
"It's got a very good catchment dam at the top of the property and it's in an elevated position, so feeding water down for irrigation is very straightforward.
"It's an absolute ripper of a property."
The property at 2151 Blessington Road has been listed as a walk-in walk-out sale.
