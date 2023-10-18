Mathinna man guilty over enormous stash of cannabis

A Mathinna man who grew a massive crop of cannabis was found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of trafficking in a controlled substance and of cultivating a controlled plant.
Lance William Gayford, 43, was found not guilty by cultivating a controlled plant for sale.
The trafficking in a controlled substance was on April 6, 2022 and a count of cultivating a controlled plant between November 1, 2021 and April 6, 2022.
The trafficking charge was found proved by 10 or more of the jury members.
Under the law a person caught with a traffickable amount of a drug is deemed to be intending to sell unless they could prove to the jury on the balance of probabilities that they were not.
Gayford told police that the cannabis was for personal use. The jury heard that there was no evidence of sales of cannabis, communications about sale. However, some cannabis was bagged in snaplock bags when police visited.
The jury heard that Gayford had gone to a fair bit of trouble and expense to set up the operation.
After the verdict crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff provided acting Justice David Porter with a record of prior convictions.
In 2006 Gayford was sentenced to six months jail for chasing a man along the street and striking him three times with a steel bar. He was also sentenced to three months jail in early 2006 for an assault.
"He has offended many times, committing offences such as burglaries, stealings, dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage, selling drugs, driving while disqualified and particularly relevantly, two assaults," Justice Ewan Crawford said in sentencing.
Mr Sherriff provided several pages of prior offences from Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales.
Acting Justice Porter said that his calculations showed Gayford had cultivated 10.53 kilograms of usable cannabis.
The jury heard that a street deal of 1.2grams of cannabis sold for $25.
If all 10.53 kilograms were sold in $25 street deals the amount realised would be $219,000.
Defence lawyer Andrew Lonergan sought an adjournment to prepare a plea in mitigation saying the interstate prior offences would be relevant to sentencing.
"Those offences will change the tone of my sentencing submission," he said.
Acting Justice Porter bailed Gayford to return for sentencing at 10am on October 19.
