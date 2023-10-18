Parliamentarians and ice sports organisations are lobbying the government to fund construction of a new ice rink in Tasmania.
The state's only ice rink in Glenorchy closed last year, forcing ice athletes that relied on it to travel interstate in order to practice their sports.
In parliament on Wednesday, Clark MHA Kristie Johnston moved a motion calling on the government to work with Ice Sports Tasmania to investigate an alternative venue, and to ensure funding for it in the 2024-2025 budget.
The motion passed with support from the government and all other parties.
Ms Johnston said the rink would likely be built in the south.
"We hope that once we get one facility built here in the south, then obviously here will be a demand increase for the north and north-west of the state," she said.
Sports Minister Nic Street said he would convene a meeting with the ice sports community to discuss the options for building the replacement rink in the Hobart area.
He noted that the Hobart City Council was willing to host the facility.
He said a facilities options papers would be written and delivered next year, with a view to funding the project in the next state budget.
"We will undertake the necessary research ... and undertake conversations with developers to see what the facility would look like.
"I understand the unique situation for ice sports, they don't have another facility ... and we don't want that to be an ongoing situation for ice sports in Tasmania."
IceSports Tasmania president Anna Holliday said the signal of support from the government was
Mr Street's signalling of support for the new facility came after a report revealed that there had been widespread negative effects in the ice sport community following the Glenorchy rink's closure.
A separate report from the Department of Sport disclosed that 60 per cent of Tasmanians would be interested in visiting a new ice rink facility, pending the location and price of entry.
