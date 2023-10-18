Northern Tasmanian community groups have been urged to apply for their share of $25,000.
A grants program aimed at supporting projects in the Launceston, Meander Valley, West Tamar and George Town regions will supply up to $5000 to individual community projects.
The program is open to not-for-profit or charitable organisations undertaking projects that:
The grants are being offered by Tasmanian Gas Pipeline, which runs underground through the North-West Coast, past Launceston, and through the Midlands to Bridgewater.
"We are committed to giving back to these communities," Tasmanian Gas Pipeline chief executive Wacek Lipski said.
"In particular, we are looking to support projects that encourage communities to connect and be inclusive, build local sustainability, improve health and wellbeing or increase community pride.
"We are calling for all community organisations in the Launceston, Meander Valley, West Tamar and George Town areas to make an application if they have an upcoming project or an idea that fits these guidelines, because we'd love to see it come to life."
Applications close October 30. For more details visit foundation.smartygrants.com.au/2023TGPgrants
