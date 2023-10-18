Civic Square will be awash with millions of bubbles as Children's Week activities get underway at the end of the month.
Graham Lillywhite, place activation officer at the City of Launceston council, said a lot of thought had gone into planning the week's activities, but the decision to include bubble-blowing machines was fairly simple.
"Kids love bubbles," Mr Lillywhite said.
"I think it's just the fun factor - who doesn't want to chase them?
"We just want the children to have fun and enjoy it."
Other activities in Civic Square include chalk drawing, giant games and downball, all things Mr Lillywhite said were tailored to children under five.
There will also be a toddler play session at the Launceston Leisure and Aquatic centre and art and science activities at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood said the range of free activities offered throughout the week was the largest on record.
Cr Garwood said while the activities were focused on young children, they were the perfect opportunity for parents to socialise and understand they weren't alone, a need he understood as a new parent.
"It's an opportunity for parents to come and converse," he said.
"It's about creating that atmosphere and that vibe here in Civic Square, and just ensuring that mums and dads and carers and guardians have an opportunity to pop into town.
"They know that it's going to be a safe, inclusive space and they can start those conversations whilst keeping an eye on the kids."
The mayor said the same spirit applied to all awareness weeks, including Seniors Week which was due to end as Children's Week began.
"I'm really, really stoked with how the council is taking a community approach," Cr Garwood said.
"That's what local council is to me, it's about the community and embracing, encouraging and celebrating all of its elements."
Children's Week 2023 runs from Saturday, October 21, to Sunday, October 29, with council-run activities at Civic Square taking place from 10am-12.30pm on October 24 to October 26.
A full list of events can be found at playgrouptas.org.au/events
