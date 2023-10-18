Tasmanian Labor continue to raise the groan that occurred in state parliament last year, demanding that another Liberal MP apologise for groaning while a victim-survivor statement was read out.
Liberal MP Guy Barnett came under Labor fire in question time on Wednesday morning, with the party raising allegations of staff mistreatment by Mr Barnett.
They also alleged that he was responsible for groaning after former attorney general Elise Archer came out this month and publicly said "I took the heat for others who didn't own up".
This politicking follows on from question time on Tuesday, when Premier Jeremy Rockliff was the target of Labor's integrity-based questions.
At the conclusion of Wednesday's question time, Mr Barnett denied the accusation.
"Did I groan? The answer is no," he said.
In March last year audible groans were heard from the Liberal side of parliament when Labor leader Rebecca White was quoting institutional child sexual abuse victim-survivor Tiffany Skeggs.
At the time, then premier Peter Gutwein issued an apology on behalf of the government, and Education Minster Roger Jaensch apologised for his part in the affair.
At a later date in March, upon further questioning in state parliament, former Liberal MPs Elise Archer and Michael Ferguson apologised for their conduct.
But Ms Archer's apology was retracted this month, in the context of her departure from parliament amid bullying allegations, when she said that she did not groan.
Ms Archer's comments have been put on public record:
"I can now say it was not me who groaned," Ms Archer said in a comment on her social media post about her resignation.
"Gutwein wouldn't let me defend myself. Again I took the heat for others who didn't own up."
In state parliament Labor deputy leader Anita Dow asked Mr Barnett whether he would now own up and apologise.
Mr Barnett accused Labor of grubby politics.
"I won't have a bar of it, the premier won't have a bar of it, and you need to stand to account for your questions," he said.
Labor MPs also addressed Premier Jeremy Rockliff with regard to Mr Barnett, repeatedly raising allegations of staff mistreatment by the Liberal MP.
This line of questioning looked at whether the Liberal government would treat Mr Barnett in the same way of its former attorney general Elise Archer, who resigned due to bullying allegations made against her by staff.
"Isn't it a fact that you were forced to bring at least one of Mr Barnett's former staff as a principal adviser because they had been treated so badly by him in their role in his office," Ms Dow asked.
Mr Rockliff denied the accusation.
"That is breathtaking," Mr Rockliff said.
"Here we are with so many challenges in our state, which we all recognise and embrace the opportunity to address those challenges. Number one is the Commission of Inquiry and the 191 recommendations."
