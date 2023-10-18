The Examiner
'Did I groan? The answer is no' Liberal MP Guy Barnett under fire

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated October 18 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 12:35pm
Labor says Liberal MP Guy Barnett was responsible for not owning up to groaning after former MP Elise Archer said she took the heat for others.
Tasmanian Labor continue to raise the groan that occurred in state parliament last year, demanding that another Liberal MP apologise for groaning while a victim-survivor statement was read out.

