Airbnb users in Tasmania have bucked a national trend to spend more money on accommodation in regional areas than urban areas.
An independent report by Oxford Economics found 52 per cent spent in non urban areas, which for the North includes towns outside of Launceston.
In total, the amount spent on Airbnb in Tasmania was $420 million, while visitors using the short term accommodation platform spent $550,000 in the state.
Airbnb's country manager in Australia and New Zealand Susan Wheeldon said the independent report highlighted the importance of Airbnb to Tasmania's visitor economy.
"In particular, the fact that the majority of the accommodation spend is in regional Tasmania is of particular importance, helping to share the guest spend to every corner of the state," Ms Wheeldon said.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said Airbnb played a role to provide accommodation options in regional areas where alternatives were difficult to find, such as on Flinders Island, at Derby and Bridport.
"The type of accommodation is essential for regional areas. It offers an alternative to hotels outside the city," Ms Mallett said.
"In Launceston, we do get the balance quite right between short stays and long-term rental options.
"It's the perfect complement to more formal hotel accommodation."
More broadly, Oxford Economics Australia head of consulting Kristian Kolding said Airbnb had played a major role in the resilience and rebirth of the national tourism sector in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Airbnb has been at the heart of some of the trends reshaping the nation's travel and tourism industry, including the shift in travel away from cities and towards more rural communities," Ms Kolding said.
"Domestic travellers have been crucial to the tourism sector's resilience over the past three years as Aussie guests saw opportunities in domestic travel as substitute for international holidays, with self-drive and regional trips increasing in popularity which led to a wider dispersion of tourism spend outside the traditional or 'popular' destinations in Australia."
