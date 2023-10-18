Northern Tasmania's best experiences will be shared on the silver screen in an episode of Adventure All Stars.
The socially conscious global television series is a travel show which will film in Northern Tasmania for a week from October 23.
Some of the regions most eye-catching thrills will be included on the show, such as ziplining, kayaking, mountain biking, helicopter flights, adventure caving and rock climbing.
Adventure All Stars executive producer Troy Gray said the series created history by raising millions of dollars to support a "record number" of Australian charities.
"Also, let's not forget that Adventure All Stars is a ground-breaking travel show promoting incredible destinations to a global audience - filmed and presented as socially positive, harmonious and visually spectacular television content," Mr Gray said.
It's an opportunity to raise the bar potentially to a global audience, which is huge.- Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said it was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the region's "hidden gems and perhaps less popular activities".
"A whole heap of activities that perhaps we're regularly not known for will be on the show," Ms Mallett said.
"It's an opportunity to raise the bar potentially to a global audience, which is huge."
Mr Gray said the show's cast doesn't receive an appearance fee and all net proceeds were gifted to charity.
Prior to the commencement of season four, all cast members raised funds for charities, and their reward was the trip-of-a-lifetime with Adventure All Stars.
Funds raised during the Northern Tasmanian episode will support Racing2Rehome and Mindfull Aus.
