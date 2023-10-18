There's a big weight of expectation on Hobart Hurricanes' imports Shabnim Ismail and Bryony Smith ahead of their Launceston debuts on Friday.
Despite saying she didn't want to put too much pressure on them, high performance general manager Salliann Beams was talking up the duo's potential impact on the WBBL.
Respectively secured with picks five and 13 in the league's inaugural overseas player draft, the South African quick and English all-rounder are both expected to feature when the Hurricanes begin their WBBL09 campaign at UTAS Stadium against Perth Scorchers.
Beams is hoping the duo will take care of previously-unticked boxes for Jude Coleman's team.
"I feel we've got a great addition with Ismail coming in - we needed that pace bowler - so fingers crossed that we can go all the way this year," she said.
"You want someone that's got that experience. She's played in every competition and performed so you know you're going to get that consistency and she can bowl at those key phases. She's got the pace, she knows how to take wickets and that's been the key area we've been missing really since Belinda (Vakarewa) in that type of role bowling at the start and the death."
Beams was just as excited about Smith who has previously played with Hurricanes teammates Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani in England.
"She's done incredibly well in franchise competitions in England - she was one of the standout players in The Hundred recently.
"She's an impact player so you're going to see a lot of entertainment. She's played against some world-class bowlers so she won't be afraid of these type of players at all. We've just got to back her in and hope she plays without fear.
"It was a tough decision because we could have gone with someone with more experience but we know how we want to play and she fits the bill. She's new to the competition, she'll enjoy the Australian pitches where they'll come on a little bit quicker and we just want her to do what she does and not try and be anyone else."
As the Hurricanes seek to improve a poor record in the competition - having never made a final - Beams is confident they have struck upon a good mix of young talent with experienced campaigners Villani, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Heather Graham and Naomi Stalenberg who all have more than 100 appearances behind them.
"What fits for us is we've actually got a well-balanced squad so we've really recruited role specific.
"It's going to be very exciting to build on what we had last year making finals. We made the finals scoring probably not as much runs as we've got potential for so hopefully we can get some bigger contributions and win games by big margins."
Asked about the bowling options, Beams added: "Hayley Silver-Holmes has come back and she's been bowling beautifully with pace and aggression and swinging the ball as well and then we've got two leg-spinners that we're working through in Maisie Gibson and Amy Smith so we'll have a good look at the pitch on Thursday and see what suits."
