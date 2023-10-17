The seasons have changed and cricket's back.
The Examiner team talk through the summer ahead for Cricket North, Tasmanian Cricket League, Cricket Tasmania Premier League and the state outfits.
This year, The Examiner has introduced a new concept.
There will be teams of the week and player of the year of the competitions for Cricket North and TCL.
Also in this week's edition, find out who won Sunday's Balfour Burn battle between sports journalist Brian Allen and newshound Duncan Bailey.
The pair took on one of Launceston's steepest hills with Balfour Street boasting a 25 degree gradient.
The iconic event which has been going for around a decade, combines a fun running event with a fundraiser for St Giles.
