A private consortium has made a surprise bid for an alternative - and more expensive - vision of the Hobart stadium project.
Stadia Precinct Consortia has submitted to the government the proposal for the $2.3 billion urban renewal project as an alternative for the existing project.
It is supported by former Labor Premier Paul Lennon, and includes a 23,000 stadium with a retractable roof, and a built-in apartment complex facing the River Derwent.
Managing Director of Stadia Precinct Consortia Dean Coleman said the group aimed to create a community precinct that would be for Hobart what the Opera House had been for Sydney.
"We are proposing a project that delivers significant cultural and community benefits beyond the economic and sporting aspirations of this once-in-a-lifetime project," Mr Coleman said.
It includes 400-500 new apartments, 5000 underground car parking spaces, waterfront restaurants, retail and commercial tenancies, provision for social housing and private hospitals, and a hotel.
It also features a convention centre, new facilities for the Royal Hobart Regatta Association, and an RSL 'Lest We Forget' museum and new headquarters.
