Can you drive with legally prescribed medicinal cannabis in your system?

Police say Tasmanian drivers using legally prescribed medicinal cannabis will not be charged as long as their driving is not impaired and they properly control their vehicle.
Tasmania Police's position, which is being hailed in some quarters as nation-leading, comes as Victoria and New South Wales consider their policies, and significant debate continues nationwide following the legalisation of medicinal cannabis in 2016.
Medicinal cannabis, which has a form containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive constituent of cannabis, and a second form with cannabidiol (CBD) and is not psychoactive, is used by some 600,000 Australians to combat chronic pain and other health conditions.
Tasmania Police Inspector Gary Williams said THC was a prescribed illicit drug under the Road Safety (Alcohol and Drugs) Regulations 2018.
"However, a driver does not commit an offence if the prescribed illicit drug was obtained and administered by way of a valid prescription and thus conforms to the Poisons Act 1971," he said.
"Therefore, if a driver is lawfully using medicinal cannabis, that person doesn't commit an offence in respect of driving with an illicit drug present in their oral fluid under section 6A(2) of the Act."
But Inspector Williams said there is no way to tell when police conduct a roadside oral fluid test whether any positive result is due to therapeutic or illicit use of cannabis.
Inspector Williams said that a driver may still commit an offence if the person's driving is impaired by the (medicinal cannabis) substance to the degree that they are incapable of having proper control of their vehicle.
"If the use of the medicinal cannabis product does not impair a person's ability to drive, it is legal to drive with prescribed THC in the system."
Typically, drivers tested in a random breath test or licence check on Tasmanian roads provide police with an oral fluid sample at the roadside.
If a positive indication is found, the driver can be arrested and taken to a police station for oral fluid analysis, which is forwarded to Forensic Science Services Tasmania for analysis.
If FSST analysis finds the sample positive, a driver is summoned to appear in court.
Inspector Williams said that a driver may provide a valid, legally obtained prescription to officers at the roadside, thereby conforming to section 6A(2) of the Act.
"If a police officer questions the validity of a prescription provided roadside, further enquiries would be made, and the normal court process would follow until the matter is resolved," he said.
If a driver is found guilty in court of driving with an illicit drug in their oral fluid, the $147 cost of the analysis can be added to any other court penalty such as fine and loss of licence.
Unlike alcohol, where a legal limit of 0.05 is measurable, the concentration of THC is not measurable.
Tasmania Police referred the Examiner to the Department of Health about whether prescriptions provided by internet-based suppliers count as a "valid, legally obtained prescription".
A Department of Health spokesperson said that national legislation enabled doctors registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) to prescribe medicines which then must be dispensed by AHPRA registered pharmacists.
"These provisions apply whether care is provided in person or by telehealth, internet based doctors," the spokesperson said.
"All doctors who prescribe unregistered medical cannabis products must seek any applicable approvals through the Australian Government's Therapeutic Goods Administration online application system.
Launceston Magistrate Sharon Cure is considering whether a prescription from a local doctor will be required for any offenders on drug treatment orders who want to use medicinal cannabis.
Rodney Janover a spokesman for a Melbourne firm web-based firm Hellomello said the firm's "prescriptions were legally obtained and administered in accordance with the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the Poisons Act 1971."
National Criminal Justice spokesman for the Australian Lawyers Alliance Greg Barns SC said the Tasmanian legislation was the only one of its type in Australia.
"It recognises the need for justice for medical cannabis patients and should be adopted across the nation," he said.
"However we would like to see broader reforms where cannabis users generally are not charged unless their driving is impaired."
The Tasmania Police approach to driving differs to South Australia which in 2021 passed a bill which allowed a driver to lose their licence for three months upon recording of a positive roadside drug test.
Previously in SA drivers were allowed to continue driving for 28 days while the oral fluid was analysed.
In Victoria a Road Safety Amendment (Medicinal Cannabis) Bill brought forward by Legalise Cannabis party member David Ettershank was debated but never voted on. It would have allowed unimpaired drivers to drive with THC in their system as long as they had a legally recognised prescription.
This week the Victorian Government announced a trial on closed roads in which drivers who are prescribed medicinal cannabis can be tested for driving impairment.
In New South Wales a bill to allow unimpaired driving with medicinal cannabis was defeated 29-6 in October last year but a Greens MP Cate Faehrmann has given notice of a new bill.
Tasmania Police's corporate performance annual report discloses that the number of drug driving offenders across the state dropped from 2063 in 2021-22 to 1897 in 2022-23. In northern Tasmania the number dropped from 638 to 488.
While the number of random breath tests across Tasmania increased from 17,322 to 39,063 during the year, in northern Tasmania the number of oral fluid tests dropped from 1227 to 982 in 2022-23.
Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard said the medicinal cannabis issue had not been discussed as yet but said Tasmania Police was a member of the council and could raise the issue if desired.
The Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania does not have its own position on the issue but relies on Tasmania Police's position.
