Over the past nine years, Tasmania has gone from economic laggard to economic leader.
When we came into office in 2014, Tasmania had just suffered a recession, and the unemployment rate had a seven in front of it.
The Tasmanian Liberal Government has stuck to its long-term plan to bring Tasmania out of the dark ages and turn it into one of the strongest economies in the nation.
We have delivered and are delivering a number of exciting projects for the State's North, and we continue to invest in the infrastructure that matters to Tasmanians.
This includes delivering a 10-year $580 million redevelopment at the Launceston General Hospital so that Northern Tasmanians can access world-class health facilities and services.
The redevelopment has already delivered modern facilities in several areas of the hospital, including a redeveloped Paediatric Ward, 38 new medical beds in ward 3D, nine negative pressure rooms, fit out of the Women's Health Clinic and refurbishment of the administration and education precinct.
We know education is the single most powerful driver for improving economic and social outcomes in Tasmania, which is why we are investing $255 million in new and upgraded education infrastructure across the State.
This includes delivering the new Legana Primary School, which will welcome families from one of the State's fastest growing regions from 2025.
It is brilliant to see the steel and timber framing for some of the buildings largely completed.
Tasmanian firm Vos Constructions is undertaking the build, supporting local jobs.
Encouraging children and young people to get active has always been a passion and I am proud our Government is supporting the $130 million upgrade at York Park.
We are also investing millions of dollars into the Northern Suburbs Community Recreation Hub, which includes indoor multi-purpose courts for netball, basketball and volleyball; a designated gymnastics area; and the relocated PCYC.
I have always believed in providing people with opportunity and aspiration, and that is exactly what my Government is doing for Tasmanians.
There are now over 50,000 extra Tasmanians employed since we came to Government in 2014, and the unemployment rate has almost halved.
We continue to deliver on our long-term plan for Tasmanians, providing the infrastructure and facilities our community deserves.
