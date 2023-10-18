Two complaints questioning the conduct of West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl have been made public.
The code of conduct reports lodged against the mayor were tabled at the council's monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 17.
Both reports cleared Cr Holmdahl, finding she had not breached the code of conduct.
During question time, Cr Holmdahl refused to answer questions on the code of conduct reports.
The West Tamar Council faced scrutiny earlier this year from the Integrity Commission, and says it changed the way it employs staff after being investigated.
The first discussed was a complaint brought by West Tamar councillor Josh Manticas.
The report said it was alleged Cr Holmdahl made a derogatory comment about another unnamed party during a committee meeting.
The second alleged offence in the report said a derogatory statement about a named third party was said by the mayor in conversation with the councillor.
Both allegations found that "a reasonable person would not be offended or embarrassed by the comment and that a breach of code had not occurred".
Former West Tamar Council employee Tracey Kelly submitted a complaint against Cr Holmdahl for knowingly misrepresenting information that she had obtained in the course of her duties.
The report said an initial assessment found the complaint shouldn't be dismissed on the grounds that it was "frivolous, vexatious or trivial".
"The reason for this conclusion was that if Cr Holmdahl was aware of the extent of the 'toxic work culture' in the council at the time public statements were attributed to her, it may constitute a breach of the code," the report stated.
The hearing was told Ms Kelly had felt let down by the mayor and council when she needed support during a period of leave while on her workers compensation claim, the report said.
The Examiner reported in September 2022 a confidential report had alleged bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace.
At that time, Cr Holmdahl had told The Examiner she did not know the extent of the sort of claims that staff were making.
The code of conduct report said Ms Kelly alleged Cr Holmdahl knew of the staffing situation earlier, in April/May 2021.
Cr Holmdahl replied she was aware of some dissatisfaction among council staff, but staff had requested the report remain confidential.
Witnesses including councillors and former staff provided statutory declarations of being aware of a developing situation regarding staff dissatisfaction with the council before September 2022.
However, the report said there was no evidence presented that proved Cr Holmdah knew the details.
The report said the panel concluded Cr Holmdahl was aware that there were some concerns being expressed by staff, however there was no evidence she knew the detail until a later staff report in 2022.
