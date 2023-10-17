The Tasmania Fire Service is urging vigilance as they work to combat a bushfire at Lilydale Road, Underwood.
The TFS says there is no immediate danger to the community but residents should be aware that the fire was moving toward Holloways Hill and Underwood.
The fire was reported shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, October 17 and crews from seven suburbs including Rocherlea, Lilydale, Legana and Dilston were at the scene according to a TFS spokesperson.
The spokesperson said aircraft were also being deployed to the fire, and as of 3.50pm they were yet to arrive at the scene.
The spokesperson said conditions were expected to be changeable and should be monitored by residents through TasALERT.
Anybody driving near the fire, and anybody with relevant health conditions like asthma should also be wary of smoke.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.