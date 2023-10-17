The Examiner
Underwood bushfire not an immediate threat as fire crews respond

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:14pm
Fire crews from seven suburbs are battling a bushfire at Lilydale Road, Underwood. File picture
The Tasmania Fire Service is urging vigilance as they work to combat a bushfire at Lilydale Road, Underwood.

