Our Future

Millions in funding for TasTAFE on the table from Federal government

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
TasTAFE CEO Grant Dreher outside the Alanvale campus. Picture Paul Scambler
Tasmania's skill sector is set to receive millions in Federal funding under the five-year National Skills Agreement (NSA), a National Cabinet Meeting this week revealed.

