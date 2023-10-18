Tasmania's skill sector is set to receive millions in Federal funding under the five-year National Skills Agreement (NSA), a National Cabinet Meeting this week revealed.
The agreement places TAFE at the heart of the vocational education training (VET) sector, with TAFEs to be supported by baseline funding commitments.
TasTAFE chief executive Grant Dreher said he welcomed the finalisation of the NSA, effective January 1, 2024.
"While it is too early to comment on the detail of the agreement at this time, we look forward to receiving more information and working with both the Australian government and the Tasmanian government to implement the priorities of the agreement," Mr Dreher said.
"We welcome the collaborative approach to VET outlined in the agreement, and the focus on support for key industries where TasTAFE is already delivering training including care industries and digital and technology.
He said Increasing access to training and providing learners with additional support was a priority for TasTAFE.
"TasTAFE's training has a significant impact on the Tasmanian economy by providing a skilled workforce," he said.
"The additional support for the vocational education and training sector outlined in this agreement will enhance our ability to support industry and our learners."
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said under the NSA, Tasmania was eligible for $285 million over five-years from the Australian government.
"This is a core investment in students, teachers, campuses and courses." Ms Polley said.
"This is also why the Albanese government has secured more fee-free TAFE places with 300,000 more places available in 2024, so all Australians have the opportunity to up-skill."
She said sectors of focus included advanced manufacturing, food security, national security, construction, the care economy, renewable sector and the digital and technology spaces.
"This investment is so important to Tasmanians seeking education and skills, a secure job and the Tasmanian economy will benefit in the long term," she said.
