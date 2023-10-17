There are plenty of new faces in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the year and team of the year for round two.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
The player of the second round was South Launceston recruit Mitchell Cheesman who hit a match-winning 53 not out in his second match for the club.
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Charlie Taylor (Launceston), wicket-keeper
Guided the Lions to 3-100 and gave them every chance of reeling in Mowbray's 153.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston)
Another consistent performance from the Knights' skipper and aside from Taylor was the best of the weekend's openers.
Mitchell Cheesman (South Launceston)
His skipper felt a big score wasn't far away and Cheesman delivered, including hitting a boundary to finish off the run chase.
Patty Mackrell (Riverside)
Backed up last weekend's effort with another solid knock through the middle-order.
John Hayes (Mowbray)
Hayes' final-wicket celebration showed the win over Launceston meant something for the Eagles. As skipper Luke Scott noted post-match it had been an emotional week for the club.
Peter New (Riverside), captain
Recorded the top knock across the Cricket North teams. His three sixes were very handy on a tough wicket.
Tom Bennett (Launceston)
Wouldn't it be great to see more of Bennett this season. Having not played for several seasons, he had an immediate impact.
Sol Scott (Riverside)
His four late wickets gave Riverside an unlikely chance of victory.
Josh Freestone (South Launceston)
The Knights' leading wicket-taker in his return game, including claiming two of Riverside's top-three batters.
Jono Jones (Mowbray)
Claimed the prized wicket of Charlie Taylor and registered a tidy bowling average of 1.80 an over.
Ed Faulkner (Launceston)
Had Mowbray danger man John Hayes out cheaply in a strong opening game.
