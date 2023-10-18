Healthy Ageing: How to live Healthy, Happy, and Active life

Poor balance increases with ageing and leads to falls, decreased mobility, disabilities and a loss of independence. Five years ago, I asked "What is the best exercise to improve balance as we get older?". The response was "To stand on a wobbly board". I usually say to people "Whenever you take up a new hobby or activity, you should also think that you will still be able to do it when you are in your old age and you should enjoy it". After long contemplation, I decided to take on dancing.