Healthy Ageing: How to live Healthy, Happy, and Active life

Although ageing is inevitable, a great deal can be done to slow cognitive and physical decline by taking care of your body and mind.
Longitudinal studies that followed people from a young to old age found that lifestyle choices earlier in life are more important than an individual's background or genetics in reaching a healthy and happy old age.
Moreover, adopting healthy lifestyle habits throughout life (not just at a young age but also later in life) like physical activities, social engagements, mentally challenging occupations, creative hobbies and a high education level can create a "cognitive reserve" and protect against cognitive decline and dementia in old age.
In my public presentation, I often ask the question "What are the causes of dementia?" and get the answer 'Old age'. I respond by saying "Old age is not a disease, and dementia is not an inevitable consequence of old age".
I often meet people in their nineties and they still look physically and mentally very well. They often live a very active and enjoyable life.
I promote the idea that 'the older you get, the harder you should work'. We should remain active throughout life and should not look at old age as a time to slow down and take it easy. Moreover, it is important to do jobs that you enjoy and take on new challenges, things that you have never done before.
Poor balance increases with ageing and leads to falls, decreased mobility, disabilities and a loss of independence. Five years ago, I asked "What is the best exercise to improve balance as we get older?". The response was "To stand on a wobbly board". I usually say to people "Whenever you take up a new hobby or activity, you should also think that you will still be able to do it when you are in your old age and you should enjoy it". After long contemplation, I decided to take on dancing.
Arts, such as listening to music, playing an instrument, singing and dancing can inspire the ageing body and mind. Dancing requires the constant learning of many new steps, constant shifts of balance and regular turns. It has been shown to be superior to repetitive physical exercise in inducing neuroplasticity and larger volume increases in brain areas that are involved in memory and body coordination and maintaining a healthy brain.
Healthy ageing is possible by being mentally and physically active throughout life and ageing may be slowed with smart choices of food, exercise, friendships, and retirements goals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.