Luxury lifestyle location

Situated in the esteemed Tamar Rise area, this contemporary home is an image of luxury living.
Designed for seamless comfort and elegance, the residence features an open-plan layout that effortlessly combines style and functionality.
Start your day with breathtaking views of Launceston's mountains and glimpses of the Tamar River from the lounge and main bedroom, both with access to the practical deck area.
Inside, the house boasts stone benchtops for a touch of sophistication, and plantation shutters.
Stay comfortable throughout the year with the reverse cycle unit, ensuring efficient heating and cooling.
For your convenience, a double garage and an additional driveway beside the house provide secure storage for your boat or caravan.
As well as this, generous storage options are integrated beneath the house, ensuring a clutter-free environment and organised living space.
The landscaped, low-maintenance yard, with a fire pit area and ample space for children and pets to enjoy, provides a serene and practical outdoor retreat
The property's convenient proximity to the CBD and reputable schools makes it an excellent choice for families and professionals seeking a harmonious blend of convenience and quality living.
