Ocean views and stylish living awaits

With a breathtaking 180-degree outlook over the crystal clear waters of the Bass Straight, Tam O'Shanter golf course, and beautiful beaches, this property is your opportunity to experience million-dollar views without the hefty price tag.
"The property is in a beautiful location, right on the point," said Mellissa Sarich, real estate agent.
"From three sides of the home you can look out and see the amazing view."
Constructed in 2016, the house is modern and complete with all of the features and benefits of an energy efficient home, including double glazed windows to keep the weather out and the cosiness in.
"It presents as a very natural canvas for anybody to put their stamp on and easily make their own," Ms Sarich said.
Three generously proportioned bedrooms accommodate family and friends, with the main bedroom featuring a walk-in wardrobe and a stunning ensuite.
The open-plan living area draws your attention to the covered, outdoor entertaining area, and the ocean views beyond.
The superb kitchen, featuring a Bellini gas/electric cooker and range-hood, will satisfy the most critical cook.
The large, double garage, with remote roller doors, provides ample storage space and convenient internal access to the home.
To the home hobbyist's delight, there's also a substantial sized shed for additional storage.
Situated in the small, welcoming and picturesque community of Lulworth, with direct access to the beach, this property is your ticket to a relaxed coastal lifestyle.
"Lulworth is quiet and secluded, while still being only 40 minutes from Launceston," Ms Sarich said.
"People who work in Launceston can easily commute and enjoy that beautiful coastal lifestyle they've always dreamed of."
Such a lifestyle allows you to launch your boat at the Tam O'Shanter boat ramp just minutes away, or join the surfers at the popular Point Break.
The property is also fully fenced and in close proximity to coastal tracks, wineries, world-ranked golf courses, and secluded beaches.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own a sun-drenched piece of paradise, set on a special parcel of land amongst other amazing properties.
