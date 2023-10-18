The Examiner
Property of the Week

63 Seascape Drive, Lulworth

By Emily Gibbs
October 19 2023 - 8:30am
Ocean views and stylish living awaits
Ocean views and stylish living awaits

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 63 Seascape Drive, Lulworth
  • Offers over $820,000
  • Agency: Roberts Real Estate
  • Agent: Mellissa Sarich
  • Phone: 0428 898 019
  • Inspect: By appointment

With a breathtaking 180-degree outlook over the crystal clear waters of the Bass Straight, Tam O'Shanter golf course, and beautiful beaches, this property is your opportunity to experience million-dollar views without the hefty price tag.

