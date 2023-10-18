The Examiner
Launceston's Sparkle For Hope Masquerade Gala is back for 2023

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Dust off your finest suit or gown, and grab a mask - Launceston's Sparkle For Hope Gala is back again for 2023.

Local News

