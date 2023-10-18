Dust off your finest suit or gown, and grab a mask - Launceston's Sparkle For Hope Gala is back again for 2023.
The premier black tie event raises money for Tasmanians when they need it most - and tickets are selling fast.
Cancer Council fundraising, events, and community engagement coordinator Sarah Hirst said the masquerade ball is an excellent opportunity to get dressed up for a good cause.
"The Masquerade Sparkle for Hope Gala will be a night of entertainment and fundraising in support of Cancer Council Tasmania's mission to reduce the incidence and impact of cancer on Tasmanians," Ms Hirst said.
"Guests will receive an all-inclusive three-course dinner and refreshments, live music from the Royal Australian Navy Band Tasmania Rock Band, as well as a special performance by world-renowned artist and entertainer Brad Blaze.
"Brad Blaze will showcase his speed painting talents to produce artworks of surprise celebrity faces and subsequently auction those off to the audience with all proceeds going directly to Cancer Council Tasmania."
With about 10 Tasmanians diagnosed with cancer every day, Festivale chairperson Sharon Symons said the Cancer Council's services had never been more crucial.
"I think everyone is touched, in some way, by cancer," she said.
"We're really happy to be able to support such an awesome charity."
Fundraising on the night will include raffles to win prizes such as a 0.7-carat diamond thanks to Watson's Jewellers, a silent auction with items generously donated by local businesses and individuals, and a live auction hosted by auctioneer Josh Hart.
Ms Hirst said the live auction allows guests to bid on "money-can't-buy experiences" such as an exclusive Festivale Rotunda Prize.
"The generous team organising Festivale 2024 raffled the rotunda food and beverage package to donate to a Tasmanian charity for the purpose of fundraising," Ms Hirst said.
"Cancer Council Tasmania was the lucky winner of this raffle and is excited to offer the prize in the fast-paced live auction at the upcoming gala.
"The highest bidder in the room on the night will walk away with the incredible package and knowledge that all funds will stay right here in Tasmania."
The black tie fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 28, at the Country Club Tasmania.
Guests are asked to arrive at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/LauncestonGala2023 or by emailing shirst@cancertas.org.au.
