Mathinna man had 14.89kg of usable cannabis when police visited

A Mathinna man had cannabis growing and some already harvested when police raided his property in 2022, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Lance William Gayford pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance on April 6 2022, and a count of cultivating a controlled plant for sale between November 1, 2021 and April 6, 2022.
The jury heard that under the law, a person with a trafficable amount of a drug was deemed to be intending to sell unless they could prove to the jury on the balance of probabilities that they were not.
Crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff told the jury that there was no evidence that Mr Gayford had sold any of the most recent cannabis crops or sold any in the past.
Defence lawyer Andrew Lonergan said that the issue in the trial was Mr Gayford's intention.
"There is a lack of evidence to show that Mr Gayford intended to sell," he said.
Constable Dominic Watson said police found cannabis growing in several tents and compounds when they searched the Upper Esk Road property.
READ MORE: Postecoglou fronts Australian soccer revival
Detective Sergeant Glenn Evans gave evidence that cannabis sold for $25 for a 1.2gram in street deals.
He said that cannabis lost 75 per cent of its weight when dried and had reweighed it in the past week.
Under cross-examination by Mr Lonergan, Detective Sergeant Evans said there was a total usable amount of 14.89 kilograms of cannabis.
He conceded that no significant amounts of cash were found, no evidence of sales or a tick sheet [a record of sales and who owed money] or of electronic funds transfers.
He said there were some amounts organised into snaplock bags.
When re-examined by Mr Sherriff, Detective Sergeant Evans said that in his experience, it was not necessarily the grower who organised distribution.
The trial before Acting Justice David Porter continues on Wednesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.