Families Tasmania, which has been helping young parents for 106 years, has abruptly shut its doors, leaving some in shock.
The not-for-profit was placed into voluntary administration on September 30 and has since deleted its website and social media profiles.
The decision "shocked and appalled" many members, including life member Christine Minchin.
"This sudden and unfathomable series of events has left the many members feeling angry, upset and sadly let down by those they voted to represent them," Mrs Minchin said.
Following a meeting with the administrator Rodgers Reidy on Monday, Mrs Minchin said they still hadn't seen any financial papers to understand the extent of the problem.
"My main thoughts are how do we move forward, because we weren't brought in earlier on," she said.
"Going into the AGM, that was meant for the 19th (October), liquidation hadn't been brought into the equation. Why have we raced to this?"
She said financial statements from the last AGM held $460,000 in reserve following the sale of two Child Health clinics.
Having been the organisation's chief executive between 1917-2013, Mrs Minchin said she understood wage rises took a hefty toll on small NGOs.
"A 5 per cent wage increase for a small NGO is a struggle, and you need to look ahead to fundraisers and the like," she said.
"It's not an overnight decision, which is what shocked us."
The administrator for Families Tasmania, Rodgers Reidy, has been contacted.
In 1982, Mrs Minchin was a young mother living in Tullah on the West Coast.
Despite being a school teacher by trade, she said she was "really really nervous and worried" about being a new mum.
An invitation to Families Tasmania, then called Child Health Association Tasmania, gathering with other mothers was the start of her journey with the organisation.
She said she was still friends with women she had met then.
"There was real bonding and friendship," Mrs Minchin said.
"The adage that it takes a community to raise a child ... they need support and the involvement of the community made for a great place to live with lovely people."
Mrs Minchin went on to volunteer as the West Coast representative on the NGO's board, before becoming state president for 18 years. She was given life membership.
After moving to Hobart, she was chief executive between 1997-2013; "I've seen both sides, and now I'm back as a volunteer".
"It's always been close to the heart," she said.
"So it's sad if we lose it because there's a need and it's so important to get support for parents, particularly first time ones, because the first few years make so much difference."
