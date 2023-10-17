Greater Northern Raiders all-rounder Julia Cavanough is the final piece of the Hobart Hurricanes' WBBL09 jigsaw.
The 19-year-old had been listed among the team's squad departures from last season but received a last-minute reprieve fresh off a starring role for Raiders and comes into the equation for Friday's season-opener in Launceston.
Cavanough's unbeaten 49 off 33 balls helped the Northern side get the better of North Hobart in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League on Sunday.
She also played 10 games in Tasmania's victorious Women's National Cricket League campaign last season, taking six wickets with her left-arm swing bowling including a player-of-the-match-winning triple-wicket maiden in her opening over against Queensland Fire.
"It's really exciting to earn this position and hopefully a good experience for me," said Cavanough whose previous WBBL season was curtailed by injury.
"Being around the Big Bash set-up last year was really exciting. The hype that comes with it is something that I haven't really experienced before.
"Just training and being around the girls will be my main priority this year. Hopefully I can really soak in this year because I haven't played much T20 cricket."
The Hurricanes have also announced Tabatha Saville as an injury replacement for Rachel Trenaman as they prepare to take on the Perth Scorchers at UTAS Stadium.
Saville, who was born in Fiji and grew up in Alice Springs, has played 29 matches in the WBBL since her debut for the Adelaide Strikers in 2017.
The 25-year-old Karen Rolton Medallist is an explosive right-handed middle-order batter who returned to cricket this year after an extended break and took three catches in Tasmania's first WNCL game of the season.
Hurricanes' high performance manager Salliann Beams said Cavanough will bolster the bowling line-up while Saville will look to build on a strong pre-season with the Tasmanian squad.
"Saville's batting will provide our squad with another option in the middle-to-lower order of the team," Beams said. "Her power will add an element to the strong squad we have in place."
