A "black hole of information" puts over half the world's unique plant species at risk, according to a global study researchers from the University of Tasmania contributed to.
The Kews: State of the World's Plants and Fungi report found 58 per cent of all plant species around the world that are endemic, or unique to a single country, had no conservation assessment.
Conservation assessments provide key information on the population sizes and ranges of species, how their extent has changed over time and their exposure and sensitivity to threats.
UTAS associate professor Vanessa Adams said the study began five years ago to amass the information needed to examine how many Australian species had or had not been assessed.
"We found that 10 nations host just over half of all species that grow in only one country; Brazil, Australia and China were among the top three countries hosting the highest number of species that grow nowhere else," Dr Adams said.
She said in Tasmania, the Tasmanian Waratah was endemic to the state, but it's conservation status hadn't been assessed.
"That doesn't mean that it's at risk but it does mean that we're not bothering to find out if its unique," she said.
"There are others that we have [assessed] for example, the South Esk Pine is found only found in a few places, so it's deemed to be rare and therefore on the threatened species list.
"What we did recommend is that there should be a systematic assessment of all plant species ... in doing so, we then know which ones are threatened, which ones are rare and what we need to do to manage them."
The report also found that a country's wealth was unrelated to whether it had completed conservation assessments for its endemics, and Australia was found to be performing poorly.
Dr Adams said they were "surprised and a bit disheartened" to find a countries wealth had very low predictive power over whether they were looking after their plant species.
"Australia really stood out in terms of being an outlier in a not good way," Dr Adams said.
"There are plenty of countries that have done almost complete assessment of all other species that have much lower levels of wealth."
She said in Tasmania, the government had not produced a State of the Environment (SOE) report in a "very long time".
"Of course, the government is working on that as we speak, but this is the type of assessment that would be core to that," Dr Adams said.
Planning Minister Michael Ferguson told The Examiner in August the Tasmanian Planning Commission (TPC) would produce a SOE report in accordance with the requirements of State Policies and Projects Act 199, and as directed by the Minister for Planning by June 2024.
