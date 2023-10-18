Let the masses see the Talbot Road lookout

SO WE have yet another impression of what a stadium and other buildings will look like down in Hobart. It seems our Premier is still in la la land when it comes to what it will be used for! He mutters on about 44 events being held there. Just what events? Unless it's things like antique fairs as people like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, etc. aren't spending enormous amounts of money to cross bass strait to play to 23,000. Then he warbles on about cricket? They won't play there because it will have a roof, because of the AFL's bullying, and they won't play there because of that. Then we will have all these games there, probably four! The cost is astronomical and more millions are being spent on UTAS, Bellerive and an area where these 'elite' players can train. We also have numerous people in charge of this project and an AFL team so Tassie is up for the most enormous sum which could be better spent. All because of Jeremy's obsession.

