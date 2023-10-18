Let the masses see the Talbot Road lookout

MARION Sargent's piece on the Talbot Rd lookout (The Examiner, October 15) raises the question about the 1930's monolith's role in the City future - wake a sleeping dog, or continue to let it languish behind an ugly cloak of scraggy, raggedy trees almost totally ignored by thousands streaming past daily and oblivious to its towering presence, anonymous and silent beside the busy thoroughfare.
The almost complete ring of surrounding adult trees obscures 320 degrees of the panorama with a south east break offering a brilliant view of the far side of Newstead out to St Leonards and beyond to the mountains.
The deal is, get rid of the current trees which would restore all round, unobstructed viewing, incomparable the City over, then replant and in 20 years repeat the deforestation and replacement or trim accordingly to maintain order in the meantime.
This action should have been taken years back and applies to the similar situation at Brady's Lookout too. That's another story.
The best viewing platform of Launceston and the Tamar River stretched out below it, now rests in the future existence of a few pathetic arboreal individuals without a single redeeming feature other than producing about an egg cup of oxygen per day.
Let's replicate the Nullarbor Plain on top of the Talbot Rd hill and let the masses see what we got.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
WHILE interviewing Peter Dutton, Barrie Cassidy asked him what he would now do for Indigenous Australians? Peter Dutton replied that between now & the next election he'll take advice from Jacinta Price and then formulate policies.
Do you see the irony?
He will listen to one individual voice but not One Voice, the voice of many.
J. Breen, Newnham
SO WE have yet another impression of what a stadium and other buildings will look like down in Hobart. It seems our Premier is still in la la land when it comes to what it will be used for! He mutters on about 44 events being held there. Just what events? Unless it's things like antique fairs as people like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, etc. aren't spending enormous amounts of money to cross bass strait to play to 23,000. Then he warbles on about cricket? They won't play there because it will have a roof, because of the AFL's bullying, and they won't play there because of that. Then we will have all these games there, probably four! The cost is astronomical and more millions are being spent on UTAS, Bellerive and an area where these 'elite' players can train. We also have numerous people in charge of this project and an AFL team so Tassie is up for the most enormous sum which could be better spent. All because of Jeremy's obsession.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
CONGRATULATIONS Australia! The No vote won.
This puts us in an equal place with the USA when they voted Trump in!
We must now strive to do even better and vote in the Liberal, National, Murdoch Coalition at the next Federal election with Dutton as prime minister.
That should give this proud country the collective IQ of a marshmallow.
Ross Grange, Hillwood
OCTOBER 15-27 is Anti-Poverty Week, a call to action to tackle poverty with a deep sense of urgency.
There are 3.3 million people living in poverty in Australia, including one in six or 760,000 children. The profound impact is far-reaching - from fewer educational opportunities to physical and mental health challenges and the unsettling insecurity from not knowing where the next meal will come from or whether a safe, stable home will ever be found.
The rising cost of living is having an overwhelming impact on people struggling to survive on Australia's low levels of income support. On the frontline, in our services, we see people having to go without essentials because of acute poverty and distress.
Governments have the power to end poverty and we all have a role to play. Mission Australia urges the Federal Government to start by permanently increasing JobSeeker to at least $76 a day. Income support should protect people from poverty, not condemn them to it.
Australia's housing emergency contributes significantly to poverty and homelessness, as more and more people and families find themselves putting most of their income towards keeping a roof over their heads.
Lifting income support and building significantly more social and affordable housing will be essential to ending poverty-induced homelessness in our country.
Mychelle Curran, Hobart
