YOUR SAY: Let the masses see the Talbot Road lookout

October 18 2023 - 12:20pm
MARION Sargent's piece on the Talbot Rd lookout (The Examiner, October 15) raises the question about the 1930's monolith's role in the City future - wake a sleeping dog, or continue to let it languish behind an ugly cloak of scraggy, raggedy trees almost totally ignored by thousands streaming past daily and oblivious to its towering presence, anonymous and silent beside the busy thoroughfare.

