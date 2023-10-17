Northern Tasmanian political and community representative Graeme Page was paid tribute in state parliament by Liberal, Labor and Greens members on Tuesday.
The Launceston-born former Liberal MP Graeme Page, of Page Transport, who worked tirelessly for his Meander Valley communities and beyond, died on September 21 at age 80.
He entered the House of Assembly in 1976 as the member for Wilmot, now known as Lyons, was reelected on five subsequent occasions, and served as speaker of the house from 1992 until 1996.
Tasmanian political representatives have remembered him as a Liberal stalwart, a "beautifully loved" man, whose "generosity was incredibly unbounded", who selflessly gave to his community, inside of politics and out.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Mr Page's funeral at Launceston's Church of the Apostles was attended by "many, many hundreds of people".
Mr Rockliff said this was testament to the man who was beautifully loved and enormously respected by all in the community who knew him.
"Graeme was a person I always looked up to and admired...he was a committed member of parliament, down to earth, affable, good natured and always encouraged," Mr Rockliff said.
"One of those individuals who made the effort to come and have a discussion, and talk about the role of a member of parliament, but also to have a good old chat as well, about not only issues of the day, but personal circumstances...a thorough gentleman."
Labor leader Rebecca White said 20 years of political service was a long time to fulfil the demands of political life.
"It is not just about turning up to parliament. Real dedication means getting out amongst your community, serving your community...he was well known for doing just that, and he was also known for doing it with decency and kindness," Ms White said.
She said she met Mr Page during the Dunalley fires, and remembered his support for regional Tasmania.
"His generosity was incredibly unbounded...ever since then I had a soft spot for Graeme Page, and he may not have known it but he certainly made an impression on me."
Liberal MP Guy Barnett paid special tribute to Mr Page's commitment to public service and his selfless and caring approach "that was evidenced in everything that he did".
He made particular mention of Mr Page's advocacy work for motor neurone disease, describing him as a "spearhead" of the cause to help find a cure.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.