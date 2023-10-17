The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Elise Archer has made a criminal complaint against Jeremy Rockliff

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former attorney-general Elise Archer resigned after messages in which she disparaged victim-survivors became public. File picture
Former attorney-general Elise Archer resigned after messages in which she disparaged victim-survivors became public. File picture

A political analyst has said there is likely little merit in the criminal complaint made by former attorney-general Elise Archer against Premier Jeremy Rockliff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.