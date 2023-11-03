How John Ralph made Australia's longest urban pedestrian walk in Launceston

Tasmania is well known for its great walks, but did you know one of its longest is right here in Launceston?
The Launceston Urban Fringe Trail (LUFT) is the longest urban pedestrian circuit in Australia, spanning 102 kilometres around the edge of greater Launceston.
Ascent Fitness personal trainer John Ralph said the idea came to him in a "eureka moment."
"I had been working as a personal trainer and was doing lots of outdoorsy stuff more than in-gym things, and taking folks for walks was just part of what I got into," Dr Ralph said.
"The more I got working with clients, the more new places they wanted to go to in our walking circuit, so I'd moved further and further out into greater Launnie to take them to different places they'd not been to."
The question then arose: Could you walk around the greater edge of Launceston?
"I got some of the party faithful and we just started sort of sketching it out... it was just about how we joined those pieces up and what the obstructions were," Dr Ralph said.
"Once we had stitched that all up into some sort of coherent plan, the Launceston Urban Fringe Trail was created."
As 102 kilometres is quite a stretch, Ascent Fitness divide the walk into 10 kilometre stretches across 10 weeks.
Dr Ralph saw the potential for the trail to be used in community fundraising events and challenges, which led him to approach the City of Launceston council in 2019.
"I went to the council and said rather than this just being an idea in my own head, could we possibly have it formally recognised?" Dr Ralph said.
"In February of 2019 they formally recognised the LUFT existed, and put way-markers up to guide people."
In 2021, Dr Ralph was trawling through bush walking forums and discovered someone looking for a trail he could do in a wheelchair.
"I thought well, you're the guy for me," Dr Ralph said.
"I told him I about the LUFT and that it went pretty well except for a few spots which were inaccessible for wheelchairs.
"But I reckoned if we rerouted those bits, we'd have a really good circuit that people in wheelchairs could use as well."
He said as a result of that, the LUFT for Wheels was born, which stretches 94 kilometre's around Launceston.
"It's a great challenge for people who use manual wheelchairs to get around to get through it all," he said.
Next to the feeling of satisfaction for taking on such an arduous task, Dr Ralph said the LUFT gave participants a feeling of connectivity to their community.
"Connection is what it's all about, and certainly people get a greater sense of connectivity, because they do go through all different parts of Launceston they haven't been to," Dr Ralph said.
"One of the great things about the LUFT is that it's it's conceptual; it's on the urban fringe and that means as the city grows, the LUFT grows with it."
Are you up for the LUFT walk? Maps and registrations can be found online through Ascent Fitness' website.
