The Rockliff government spent $4.6 million on specialist consultants for one department for the last financial year.
Consultants were used across three major technology projects in the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management. The government says it used the consultants because skillsets not readily available within the DPFEM.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the expenditure was for projects across DPFEM, including Tasmania Police, the Tasmania Fire Service and the State Emergency Service.
"The most significant consultancy spend was for the Tasmanian Government Radio Network Project," Mr Ellis said.
These skillsets are not readily available within DPFEM.- Minister Felix Ellis
"Other key projects where consultancies were required include the National Criminal Intelligence System integration, the E-Prosecutor/CRIMES Replacement Project and Project Unify."
He said those technology projects required highly specialised skillsets, including digital radio network design and configuration, large scale technical program management, detailed modelling and technical service design.
"These skillsets are not readily available within DPFEM," the minister said.
"These skills are highly technical and only required for the life of the project."
The Tasmanian Government Radio Network project, which is operational for eight user organisations across Tasmania, was the most costly project overall at $763 million.
Meanwhile a total of $59.1 million is being spent by the state government on Project Unify to upgrade police information technology programs and infrastructure.
Right to Information documents showed the department also spent $1.82 million on labour hire and $5.33 million on contractors over the same financial year.
Opposition Police, Fire and Emergency spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne said her party was supportive of any investment in emergency services, but the government had to explain "why so much has been spent with little to show for it".
"After nearly a decade of waste, Minister Ellis and the Rockliff government need to be open with Tasmanians and tell them what their taxpayer dollar is being spent on," Ms O'Byrne said.
"This is money that could have been spent on employing more permanent police, paramedics or firefighters so that Tasmanians can be assured of safety and care within their own communities."
She said a Labor government would freeze spending on consultants and advertising at 2020 levels.
