The winning combination of planes, trains and automobiles returns to Summerdale on Saturday for the Launceston Scale Model Expo.
This year's expo will be headlined by dioramas of the former Longford motor racing track and a Don Bank Model Railway display.
There'll also be scratch-built dioramas, model kits, trains, farm machinery, die-cast cars, hot wheels and several sales stalls.
The Summerdale Community Centre is likely to welcome between 500 and 600 people between 10am and 3pm.
"There's a vast array of stock for people to see," expo committee co-ordinator Tim Cocker said.
The expo is hosted by Launceston Scale Model Club, which has been running the event for 20-plus years.
Mr Cocker said the club was always on the lookout for new members, particularly younger members.
"There's a lot of people who collect diecast or do models, but they don't actually join a club," he said.
He said the club had plenty of members who were keen to pass their expertise onto the next generation.
"We've got some blokes who do scratch-built, and from a pile of rubble they can build something out of it," he said.
"What you can use to do stuff is unbelievable, you can use anything you find lying around the house.
"Being in a club, the people that have been in it for years can hand on secrets and shortcuts."
Last year's expo raised about $3000 for charity, including $1000 for cystic fibrosis and The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal.
"It's something we enjoy, and then helping the community is something we enjoy giving back to," Mr Cocker said.
Entry is free for children under five, $2 for children aged 5-16, $5 for adults and $10 for a family.
