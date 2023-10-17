The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kathryn Isobel Hay abuse case adjourned to December after heated discussion

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proceedings against former beauty queen and Labor MP Kathryn Hay have been adjourned to December. File picture
Proceedings against former beauty queen and Labor MP Kathryn Hay have been adjourned to December. File picture

Criminal proceedings against a former beauty queen and Labor MP have been delayed, with the defence claiming a police prosecutor's former role as a defence lawyer "tainted" the case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.