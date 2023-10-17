Launceston is hosting the Tasmanian Athletics All Schools Championships at St Leonards this weekend.
Exeter High School's Cammi Thomas, Launceston Grammar's Chanel Charles, Riverside High's Izzy Wing and St Patrick's Alex Wojcik and Sam Lindsay are among the athletes competing.
Wojcik and Wing took home gold in the under-18 boys' decathlon and under-17 girls' heptathlon respectively at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane earlier this year.
Wing also claimed silver in the under-17 100-metre hurdles.
At the same meet, Lindsay took silver in the under-16 3000m race walk in 12.58.45 minutes and backed it up the next day with bronze in the under-18 5000m walk.
Lindsay has the under-18 boys' 5000m race walk on Saturday before Wing competes in the under-18 girls' 100m hurdles.
Thomas will compete in the under-14 girls' long jump and triple jump.
Charles, who won a silver medal at all-schools nationals last year, will be in the 400m.
The championships are for the primary and high school students with the primary athletes taking on the combined events category on Sunday.
It will feature four events including the 100m, 800m, long jump and shotput.
