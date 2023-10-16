Setback for $100 million Swansea luxury retreat

A community group which has spent more than $100,000 fighting a huge development on farmland at Swansea has hailed a decision by the Tasmanian Planning Commission.
President Anne Held welcomed the decision by the independent Tasmanian Planning Commission to reject a planning scheme amendment needed by developers of the $100 million retreat.
The Cambria Green proposal was first lodged with the Glamorgan Spring Bay council in April 2018 by a Chinese-related company Cambria Green Agriculture and Tourism Management Pty Ltd.
It proposed hundreds of units and villas, a health retreat, golf course, entertainment facilities, crematoria and cemeteries, and educational and occasional care on 3100 hectares of farmland near Swansea.
The East Coast Alliance was opposed to the development on a number of grounds relating to agriculture, environment and natural values, hydrology, heritage and the economic costs and benefits of the tourism proposal.
However, after a hearings last year the TPC brought down its decision on Monday.
"The Tasmanian Planning Commission (TPC) today brought down a decision to reject the Cambria Draft.
Amendment which would have facilitated a large-scale tourism-based development on more than 3,100 hectares outside Swansea village on Tasmania's East Coast," Ms Held said.
"The ECA has always questioned whether what is being proposed by the applicant represents the most
appropriate use of this land in terms of community amenity and well-being, local economy and the environment.
"The ECA's purpose in forming was to support and represent those in the community who are not in support of the planning scheme amendment lodged by Cambria Green Agriculture and Tourism.
Management Pty Ltd and to stop the application being approved."
Ms Held said the ECA represented almost 700 individuals and organisations across Tasmania and interstate which were opposed to Cambria Green.
Ms Held said the ECA would have supported appropriate, reasonable and sustainable development.
In its decision that TPC found that the draft amendment would have been contrary to a vast range of Tasmanian planning goals including the State Policy on the Protection of Agricultural Land
2009, the State Coastal Policy 1996 and the State Policy on Water Quality Management 1997 and was not consistent with the Southern Tasmania Regional Land Use Strategy 2010-2035.
The TPC also rejected an alternative draft amendment advanced by the developer.
Ms Held said that the ECA planners, ERA Planning and Environment, demonstrated throughout the entire
process that appropriate tourism development on the site was achievable through the current
planning scheme provisions applying to the land.
Ms Held said the developer had 28 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.
"Any appeal can only be based on an error of law, not on planning merits," she said.
The planning process for the development was complex with a decision by the Tasmanian Planning Commission overturned in a Supreme Court appeal by the developers.
Justice Stephen Estcourt quashed a November 2019 ruling by the TPC which found that it could not consider the Glamorgan Spring Bay Council scheme rezoning because it did not have the consent of all corporate owners of the 3000-hectare block of land.
However, Justice Estcourt found that Melbourne businessman Ronald Hu had legitimately acted as the agent of each of the landowners in the Cambria Green Agriculture and Tourism Pty Ltd consortium comprising some eight separate companies.
In that appeal new evidence was put before the Supreme Court, that had not been seen by the TPC, in the form of an affidavit from a landowning company director and shareholder, Liu Kejing.
Justice Estcourt said that after having considered the affidavit he was persuaded that the relevant landowner consent was given.
"That affidavit put beyond doubt that Mr Hu and the managing company had the authority of each of the landowners to make the rezoning request," he said.
Justice Estcourt said that it would not be fair to have Mr Hu appear before the same TPC members which had described him as "untruthful', "misleading", "unreliable", "defensive" and "evasive" for the relisted rezoning.
