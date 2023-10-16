Accused says he has had no contact with his family

Accused murderer Luke Anthony Shaw told Launceston Court via a video link he had been unable to contact his family for eight months.
Mr Shaw has pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Wayne Jenkins in Lambert St George Town on October 22, 2022.
He is co-accused with Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 36, and Paul William Shaw, 32, who have also pleaded not guilty.
He said he had put in several bail applications and that his call from Risdon Prison had been monitored.
"What's going on?" he asked, acting Justice Porter.
Acting Justice Porter said all relevant material would be provided before his trial and set a date for his next appearance on November 20.
"I'll see you then, may it please," Mr Shaw said.
One hundred and seventeen defendants appeared in the court for directions hearing on Monday, October 16.
Mr Ransom said a two-week trial for Andrew Phillip Springer will start on October 23.
