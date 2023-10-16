The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Luke Anthony Shaw tells Launceston court he has had no family contact

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 17 2023 - 7:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused says he has had no contact with his family
Accused says he has had no contact with his family

Accused murderer Luke Anthony Shaw told Launceston Court via a video link he had been unable to contact his family for eight months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.