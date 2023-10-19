The town of Branxholm was proclaimed in 1883, 100 years later Branxholm held a Centenary and buried a time capsule.
Doug and Val Beswick were given the honour of opening the time capsule to reveal all the old items that were hidden for the past 40 years, on Saturday 14th October, in the Branxholm Hall as part of the Back to Branxholm celebrations
A file of negatives were removed and The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs was given the task to scan them for Dorset's History Society.
Are you or anyone you know in any of these black and white photos taken at the 1983 Centenary parade?
