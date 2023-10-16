The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

UTAS announce football coach for 2024 NTFA division one season

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
October 16 2023 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UTAS president Alan Perrin has piled praise on the football club's new senior coach as they look to climb the NTFA division one ladder in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 7 of the AFLW season
Ash Riddell shone in the Kangaroos' AFLW thrashing of Port Adelaide. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Olivery Caffrey and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.