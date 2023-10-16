UTAS president Alan Perrin has piled praise on the football club's new senior coach as they look to climb the NTFA division one ladder in 2024.
Described as "a fantastic bloke" by Perrin, Toby Omenihu has made the step up from his role of assistant coach, replacing the outgoing Brady Butwell.
Boasting a rich background in soccer before making the transition to football, Omenihu has played senior football for North Hobart, Bracknell, Old Launcestonians and East Coast, before taking the assistant coach role with the Lions this year.
He said his role this year is likely to help him greatly in his new position.
"It was good coming into the system, learning about the club, learning about the players and getting an idea of what the club is about," he said.
"It's just been a good learning curve, just to get an idea of what was going on and then having the opportunity to step up, it does make it easier."
Perrin was thrilled to announce Omenihu, pointing to his long history in sport as the reason for his expertise.
"He's done really well at the club and the players love him," Perrin said.
"As much as he's played football, he's also played a lot of soccer ... so he knows a lot about sport and how you get yourself ready to play."
In Omenihu's place as assistant coach is 2023 Lions player Josh Knight.
Perrin suggested their strengths would pair well together and was hopeful a return to finals football was not too far off.
"The aim is certainly to develop a winning ethos for a start, and secondly to try and get ourselves next season up into the edge of the finals," he said.
"We've certainly been actively recruiting, as have Toby and Josh, they've been working really hard on getting players as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.