Latest Windsor exhibition a display of arts contrasting eye

Two local artists whose works approach landscape in unique ways with disparate artistic expressions have collaborated for a new show at Windsor Gallery running until October 27.
The exhibition, Natural Forms, is composed of paintings and multimedia artworks from Diana Targett and Marilyn Theisel, and is the latest showing at the Riverside precinct.
Roughly 20 of the artists' works from the last two years - which range from the abstract to the figurative - have taken over the space as part of local collective West Tamar Arts group's rotating exhibitions at Windsor.
The works from Theisel, an award-winning artist, often take the form of abstract expressions, though dabble in the figurative like her Underwater Sea Forms, a depiction of coral in acrylic paint and stitching, making her a difficult artist to pinhole.
"I've always had colour," said Theisel, whose work on display is vibrant and expressive.
"I often think of many of these pieces like they're coral underwater, not just Sea Forms."
Counter to Theisel's varied works are Targett's, the show's second exhibitor, who has found an artistic calling in Tasmania's landscapes and countrysides where dramatic changes in light, temperature and weather require constant innovation in colour.
"I have a dark palette; a very dark palette," Targett said.
"That's what those rich browns and rich greens require. It needs to express things like lichen sticking to the rocks."
The works chosen for the show are impressively complementary and share a strong connective tissue despite Targett and Thiesel's distinct styles and varied mediums of expression.
"What we have are almost entirely different works: she has flows and I've got precise depictions, which sort of reflect each other," Targett said.
"It's lovely seeing the contrast that some of the same mediums can make with different artist's hands."
Natural Forms - Observations of the Landscapes will run at Windsor Gallery in Riverside until October 27.
