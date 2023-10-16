The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Arts

Latest Windsor exhibition a display of arts contrasting eye

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
October 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Marilyn Theisel, one half of the latest Windsor Gallery Exhibition "Natural Forms". Picture by Paul Scambler
Artist Marilyn Theisel, one half of the latest Windsor Gallery Exhibition "Natural Forms". Picture by Paul Scambler

Two local artists whose works approach landscape in unique ways with disparate artistic expressions have collaborated for a new show at Windsor Gallery running until October 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.