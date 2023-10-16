Murder trial due to start in November

The murder and attempted murder trial of a Waverley man will proceed in November.
Kerry Lee Whiting, 44, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Adrian Paul Mayne and to attempted murder of Natalie Joyce Harris, 36, at a house in Ravenswood on November 25, 2021.
Mr Whiting also pleaded not guilty in December to a count of aggravated burglary of a house in Prossers Forest Road.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said the Director of Public Prosecutions, Daryl Coates SC, would conduct the trial.
Mr Whiting, who is represented by Devonport barrister Greg Richardson, told acting Justice David Porter that he had been unable to get access to the crown facts.
"They want to hold a trial without me knowing the information so I can contest it," Mr Whiting said.
"I don't want to receive it five minutes before I walk into court."
Acting Justice Porter cut the link to Mr Whiting's video appearance when he said: "I'm completely ignored...I'm not used to a racist society ..."
He was remanded in custody to reappear for trial on November 20.
One hundred and seventeen defendants appeared in the court for directions hearing on Monday October 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.