Kerry Lee Whiting tells court he has not seen crown facts relating to his case

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
Murder trial due to start in November
The murder and attempted murder trial of a Waverley man will proceed in November.

