Around 200 runners attempted to run up Launceston's steepest hills, Balfour Street for the annual St Giles fundraising event.
The Balfour Burn is a 420-metre run up Balfour Street with a 25 per cent gradient.
Photographer Paul Scambler was at the top of the hill, as the entrants ran walked and rode their way to the finish line.
It's a major fundraising event for St Giles, who support almost 3000 Tasmanians a year through their services.
The overall winners went to two Launceston runners. Oliver Waldron finished fastest in the men's with a time of 1:08, while Emilia Cocca was women's winner with 1:38.
