The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Steven Ewart pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, methamphetamine

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
October 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An ounce of cannabis is equivalent to 28 grams of cannabis. File picture
An ounce of cannabis is equivalent to 28 grams of cannabis. File picture

A former plasterer busted with more than 85 grams (3 ounces) of cannabis said he obtained the drug privately when he could not afford his medicinal prescription.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.