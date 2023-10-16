A former plasterer busted with more than 85 grams (3 ounces) of cannabis said he obtained the drug privately when he could not afford his medicinal prescription.
Steven Donald Ewart, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a controlled drug (minor offence), one count of possessing a controlled plant or its products (minor offence), and two counts of possessing a thing used for administration of a controlled drug (minor offence).
Ewart appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on October 16.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said police searched Ewart's Punchbowl home on June 15 at about 5.45pm.
Mr Fawdry said during the search police noticed Ewart had "slipped away" from the officers and was found at a shed at the back of the property.
The court heard police searched Ewart and found a zip lock bag containing 16.26 grams of methamphetamine "stuffed down his pants".
Police then searched the shed and found cannabis seeds, chocolates containing THC, a ziplock bag containing 1.33 grams of methamphetamine, two glass smoking devices, and multiple zip lock bags, and one loose bag containing a total of 85.04 grams of cannabis.
An ounce of cannabis is equivalent to 28 grams of cannabis.
When interviewed by police, Ewart said he had put the methamphetamine down his pants so "he would have one less charge".
Ewart told police he went to the shed to show police the drugs as it was "the right thing to do".
Ewart admitted to police that one glass smoking device belonged to him but said he usually used a vape.
The court heard Ewart had used cannabis recreationally since he was 13-years-old but had a prescription for cannabis after a workplace injury.
Defence lawyer Michael Larcombe said Ewart suffered from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and had used cannabis to relieve his pain.
Mr Larcombe said Ewart had sourced cannabis "privately" because he could not afford to pay for it.
The court heard Ewart did not work after the injury and solely depended on his wife's income.
Magistrate Simon Brown said he understood why Ewart had obtained the cannabis "unlawfully" but said that it did not explain the methamphetamine.
Mr Brown convicted Ewart on all charges and fined him $750.
