YOUR SAY: Sewerage pipeline is a good idea

October 17 2023 - 1:00pm
THAT planned sewerage pipeline linking Margaret St with Ti Tree Bend is good news for the Tamar. It should lessen flows into the river in times of heavy rainfall. The next big project to clean up our river would be the connection of Ti Tree Bend to a large settling lake created on the Riverside flats. A large 'pond' of no more than two metres depth would serve as an evaporate area with little outflow going into the river. It won't happen in my lifetime, but wouldn't it be wonderful to have oyster farms along our river again?

