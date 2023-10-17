Sewerage pipeline is a good idea

THAT planned sewerage pipeline linking Margaret St with Ti Tree Bend is good news for the Tamar. It should lessen flows into the river in times of heavy rainfall. The next big project to clean up our river would be the connection of Ti Tree Bend to a large settling lake created on the Riverside flats. A large 'pond' of no more than two metres depth would serve as an evaporate area with little outflow going into the river. It won't happen in my lifetime, but wouldn't it be wonderful to have oyster farms along our river again?
Dick James Norwood
I AM writing as a concerned citizen deeply troubled by the ongoing deforestation practices in Tasmania, characterised by inconsistencies in measuring trees and a disturbing lack of care for the environment. These concerns extend beyond environmental matters; they touch upon the fundamental human right to a safe and healthy environment, which is being violated in a region that claims to uphold democratic values.
Tasmania's breathtaking natural beauty and its native forests are not just a source of pride but a vital component of our planet's ecosystem. The relentless pursuit of timber extraction, masquerading under the banner of sustainability by the Tasmanian state government's Sustainable Timber Tasmania, is causing grave harm to the present and future generations.
The short-sightedness and disregard for the long-term consequences of these actions betray our responsibility to safeguard our environment for the benefit of our descendants.
Native forests are not only invaluable for carbon storage but are also essential in the fight against climate change. The urgency to address climate change is undeniable, and the destruction of these natural carbon sinks is a significant setback in our quest for a sustainable future.
We must hold the Tasmanian state government accountable for its actions, and demand an end to native forest logging. Let us raise our voices, not only through The Examiner but also as a united community, to advocate for more responsible forest management practices. Together, we can prevent the erosion of our natural heritage and secure these invaluable resources for future generations.
Adi Munshi, Kingston
WHEN many people state that the lockdowns caused the deepest depression they've ever experienced, just a reminder that many disabled people are still in lockdown, almost four years later. Isolation is a torture tactic and we're doing it to disabled people. Please check on us.
James Newton, Newstead
JUST to clarify the writer's concern of not receiving cards in their letter box alerting them to missed parcels: 'Have the powers that be at Australia Post gone off their rocker?' (The Examiner, October 12).
You have the option to download the AusPost app and create an account which will give you all the necessary delivery instructions that you require, tracking alerts and a notification of delivery sent directly to your mobile or computer.
For those who aren't as tech-savvy (including me) will continue to receive 'Sorry we missed you' cards for your parcels deliveries.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba NSW
APPARENTLY there are vast amounts of methane gas contained within the Antarctic ice shelf, which is a bit of a worry as it is lots more dangerous to life than its mate, carbon dioxide. Unlike the latter, methane is very combustible.
Question is, can the methane down south be harvested in a similar way the City of Launceston does at our refuse tip which is ultimately used to produce electricity for the grid?
Can the science boffins answer this?
Ron Baines Kings Meadows
ONE cannot purchase a Telstra mobile recharge voucher at the Telstra shop in Launceston. One has to go to one of their partners, either Woolworths, Coles, or the Launceston Post Office. It is a bit like Coles or Woolworths not selling bread or milk.
David Larner, Norwood
