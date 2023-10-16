Holding a stick in his hand seemingly since birth, it has been no surprise that Launceston City's Arb Lockhart has developed into a promising young talent.
The 14-year-old Prospect High grade eight student has already represented Tasmania at the under-13 and 15 levels in indoor and outdoor hockey and has even taken the step up to City's senior side.
A natural striker, he already has a Greater Northern League goal to his name.
The son of former Tasmania representative Ross Lockhart, Arb is already well on the way to matching his father's exploits.
"It's actually been amazing to watch him grow and develop over the past year," Arb's mother, Tina, said.
"Just watching him take what his coaches have taught him and how he's implemented that into his play, he has shined this year throughout his hockey."
Tina said Ross has been a considerable factor in Arb's passion for hockey.
"Ross loves to help out. When Arb was younger Ross would be outside hitting the ball to him and we set up the inside of the shed for him to practise as well," she said.
"After matches Arb will ask, 'how did I go dad?', and then Ross will give him some input ... it's a typical father and son relationship in that way."
Arb's love of competition has allowed him to thrive while often playing above his age and physicality, having grown in confidence every week from a "shy and quiet kid" to someone who doesn't allow himself to be pushed around.
Another part of hockey that keeps him coming back has been his club, with Tina saying City's culture has been extremely welcoming.
"The coaching and the mentoring that he's been given is just out of this world,"she said.
"One of his coaches, Jayden Pearson, who is an international umpire now, was a goalkeeper for Tassie. So he is surrounded by people who have been in the sport for many years and he's just surrounded by a wealth of knowledge. They're just fantastic at building their juniors."
As state selections continue to come thick and fast, Tina remembered a moment which she thought sparked Arb's desire to raise his game to the next level.
"He met his idols going back a couple of years ago in the under-13s where they were presented their shirt by Eddie Ockenden and Josh and Hayden Beltz," she said.
"He watches a lot of those guys especially when they play for the Tassie Tigers and for Australia as well. He will sit there and watch and go, 'Oh gosh, maybe one day I can be like them'."
With that in mind, Tina said Arb is likely to target premier league hockey down in Hobart, with larger ambitions still firmly in the background.
