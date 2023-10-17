Branxholm residents have been impatient to wind back the clock, opening a time capsule 60 years earlier than intended.
Former president of the Branxholm Primary School's Council Sue Naylor said the capsule was put into the ground in 1983 at the centenary of Branxholm being proclaimed a town. The capsule was sealed up with message for it to be opened in 100 years.
But Mrs Naylor was keen to see to brought out of the ground before 2083.
I said, 'I wouldn't be around in another 100 years. We're 140 this year and I think I'd like it brought up.'"
The capsule was buried near the swimming pool in Branxholm with rock marking its location, she said.
The idea for the time capsule came through Branxholm Primary School and its principal Peter Kirby and another active community member Rod Smith.
It contains newspaper clippings from The Examiner and The North Eastern Advertiser from the day it was it put into the ground, as well stories from children about what life would be like in 100 years.
One imagined that farmers wouldn't have to milk their cows anymore because it would all be automated which happened well before 100 years, Mrs Naylor said.
There was a sheet of cardboard which was signed by everyone who was present as well as a strip of negatives.
One special item included in the capsule was a pin worn by staff at Government House from the former Tasmanian Governor James Plimsoll, Mrs Naylor said.
When it came time to open up the capsule, no one could remember what was in it.
"We were full of surprises when we saw it."
150 people came back to Branxholm for the time capsule to be opened, Mrs Naylor said.
"It was just lovely to see all the people come back to Branxholm for it.
Mrs Naylor said her strongest memories of 1983 was "the way people came together".
It was also easier to get around back then and you have to use transport a lot more these days, she said.
"Nowadays you have to hop in the car to get to go to the butcher or doctor or the bank or all those sorts of things."
Mrs Naylor couldn't picture what Branxholm would be like in 100 years time but hopes that the town won't die.
"Because that's what a lot of small towns are doing. They haven't got committees there to help run them."
If she had to make a time capsule for 2023, she'd preserve what the community dug up yesterday.
She'd also include photos of the businesses in Branxholm now as well as some money.
"I think in 50 years time, people won't have any cash. That's the way it's heading now."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.