The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston dog parks set for bumper summer as pet ownership rises

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
October 16 2023 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With one dog for every six people in the city, Launceston dog owners are being asked to take the lead and be responsible pet owners when taking to parks and trails over the summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.