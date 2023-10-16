With one dog for every six people in the city, Launceston dog owners are being asked to take the lead and be responsible pet owners when taking to parks and trails over the summer.
City of Launceston council regulations officer Nick Wylie said it was important dog owners were considerate of all park users when out and about with their four-legged friends.
"Launceston has so many fantastic recreation areas where people can exercise their dogs, but we all need to bear in mind that everyone is a user of these parks," Mr Wylie said.
This included bringing bags any time dog owners left the home - to avoid other park users finding "surprises" - and providing adequate food, water and shelter for dogs, particularly as it was set to be a hot dry summer.
Other tips included keeping dogs on a lead when not in a signposted off-leash area, and ensuring pets were microchipped, de-sexed, registered and wearing clear identification tags.
Mr Wylie urged dog owners to ensure dogs were kept from wandering out of yards, and reminded them that anyone in breach of regulations were in line for stiff penalties.
In extreme cases, such as after a dog attack, this could include prosecution of owners or the euthanising of any dogs declared dangerous by the courts.
City of Launceston mayor and dog owner Matthew Garwood said owners had to be mindful that dogs with a variety of temperaments, including rescued animals and retired greyhounds, were getting out and about.
"They're ever growing and becoming more and more a part of families - some people are choosing to have dogs over children - so it's really important to have them at the forefront of our mind," Cr Garwood said.
"It's always really important to not just think of off-leash areas as a babysitter.
"You can't just let them roam unsupervised."
The mayor said dog owners should think "two steps in front" to minimise the chances of a dog attack, and being aware that interactions with strange dogs were unpredictable.
"It's just about using a bit of common sense and just being familiar with your dogs but also knowing that they can be temperamental," Cr Garwood said.
"They do have some natural instincts in there as well which is sometimes why we love them."
A full list of dog-friendly parks and recreation reserves is available on the City of Launceston council website.
