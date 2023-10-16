At this year's Seniors Week, the Council on The Aging (COTA) and the Bicycle Network had a clear message for older people: "Back on your bike!"
Seniors Week, which runs from 16-22 October, held a few bike sessions for older people along with a host of other activities.
At one event, the basketball court at Inveresk was filled with a small group of seniors between 60 and 80 years old learning how to ride straight, make turns, complete figure eights, keep their balance and experience the joys of bike riding again.
The Bicycle Network's Rider Education Coordinator, Sallie Burton, said that COTA's statewide Seniors Week event was "a really good opportunity to engage older people in riding."
"Riding is so good for our health and well-being, for our social well-being."
It's also a great way to tread lightly. There's so many benefits and it's important to keep learning at all stages of life, flexing both your body and brain muscles."
Bicycle Network runs a statewide program called Back on Your Bike, which has been running for over 18 months. It's a program aimed at a broad spectrum of society and hopes to get more adults riding bikes for exercise, recreation and transport.
Ms Burton said a lot of older people are "lapsed riders" who may not have been on a bike since they were children.
And some older riders are "straight beginners" who never learnt to ride as children, especially if their parents thought it was too dangerous, she said.
"The bike sessions are about educating everyone on how to ride safely and being control and comfortable on the bike in the riding style that suits them, whether they just want to cruise around on a flat basketball court, if they want to head up to the shared trail on the levee bank there or if they want to use it for transport."
Rossi Borth said she joined to get some exercise but also to prepare another transport alternative if she can't drive one day.
"I think when you reach a certain age they take your license away. So I want to be balanced and ready to have another form of transport and keep a bit of independence."
Ms Borth used to be an avid cyclist and would previously ride long distances in Devonport. It's been a 38 year break since she rode and she's excited about using her bike to explore the area, she said.
Anne Sadler has been wanting to get back into bike riding after a few falls so she can head for some cycling with her husband Tim.
"I'm just here to support Anne and make sure she's being looked after well. She doesn't like to learn from me so I'm quite happy to let someone else do it all," Mr Sadler said.
Mrs Sadler said she still has a long way to go but is feeling more confident. She hopes others will also take benefit from the sessions because it's a gentle form of exercise that's easy on your joints.
COTA Communications and Events coordinator Rosie Cole said Seniors Week was a great chance to go out and try new things, meet new people and make community connections.
"We're excited [about] people getting people together. We wanted that connectedness particularly for some people who may not have that in their day to day life."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.