A refusal to look at live results, a penchant for the "old-school" Mornington Peninsula track and an acceptance of last year's heartbreak were the ingredients for Launceston's Taylah Sherriff to dominate at the enduro mountain bike national championships.
Racing on her 20th birthday with twin brother Izaak cheering on, Sherriff blitzed the under-21 women's field to finish 65 seconds ahead of second-placed Connor Mielke.
Obtaining the green and gold jersey was a "dream come true" for the mountain biker, especially after last year, when late mechanical issues forced her to limp home, with the gold medal slipping through her fingers.
"It feels pretty surreal, I didn't really expect it," Sherriff said.
While it was clear for all spectators that she would win from a fair way out, Sherriff had no clue, which was intentional.
"I actually didn't look at the results until the end, because I decided that I ride better when I don't look at the them," she said.
"At the end [family friend Adrian Adams] knew I hadn't seen the results and he handed me the phone and asked if I'd like to see them.
"After that was just a bit of disbelief. I was like, 'oh my god, we're actually winning this thing', it was pretty cool."
Sherriff's run was not only fast, but smooth, which was no mean feat considering the slipperiness of the surface at the "tekki" track which caused more than a few crashes.
One of which was Project3 MTB Development Team teammate Lacey Adams, who broke her hand in a notoriously difficult section on the first stage, before bravely pushing through for a silver medal in the under-17 women.
"I just tried to stay in the moment when riding and not worry about anyone else really, and that helped," Sherriff said.
"I just felt good on the bike, but there was also some luck involved."
Crediting Adrian Adams, Troy Reilly and the team for helping her compete in the Victorian event, Sherriff said her sights were firmly set on the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, a tour which she and Lacey had a taste of earlier this year with the first two rounds set in Derby and Maydena.
But Sherriff has one main reason why she wants to continue her mountain biking journey: "I'm making sure I have fun, because when we have fun you want to keep going, winning is just a bonus."
