Parliament resumes on Tuesday for what is expected to be another tumultuous week in Tasmanian politics, with the government saying its top priority would be the bill providing funding for the fulfilment of the recommendations of the commission of inquiry in abuse.
Leader of government business Felix Ellis said the commission of inquiry funding bill would be tabled "as a priority" on Tuesday and debated that same day.
"We're looking to pass it through parliament this week," Mr Ellis said.
It will be a tough week for the government, which will resume parliament two members short of the numbers needed to guarantee supply, following the resignation of former attorney general Elise Archer in September and the news that independent John Tucker would be absent for as long as eight weeks.
Labor agreed to reduce one of its votes to compensate for the absence of Ms Archer, while independent David O'Byrne agreed to not vote on supply to compensate for the absence of Mr Tucker.
But the situation could leave the government in a vulnerable position, where it is unable to control events of the floor of the chamber.
Mr Ellis said the government would deal with what he called Labor "stunts" as they came, including the motion of no confidence that was expected to be moved on Tuesday.
Mr Ellis also said there were several other "critical" pieces of legislation due to be introduced this week.
These included a bill aimed at making re-offending harder, and another to support victims of crime, Mr Ellis said.
"Our home detention orders for offenders will be bolstered to make sure that we're protecting Tasmanians from repeat offenders.
"We will [also] have a new bill that will be supporting victims of crime with improved financial assistance."
Controversially, he also said the government would introduce bills to begin the planning process for the Macquarie Point stadium and precinct plan.
"This was a really important part of the journey as we move towards delivering our new AFL team for all Tasmanians and also delivering the jobs and opportunities that are key as part of this."
Labor, which opposes construction of the stadium, has not said whether it would support the project of state significance process being used to progress the precinct.
Stadia minister Nic Street said Labor Leader Rebecca White needed to make a decision about whether she supports the stadium.
"Labor cannot have it both ways: they either support the stadium project, or they do not," Mr Street said.
Mr Ellis' confirmation of plans to start the project of state significance process in parliament this week came after one abuse whistle blower's social media post requesting the government not talk about the stadium this week.
Former Ashley Youth Detention Centre worker Alysha Rose asked Premier Jeremy Rockliff via social media not to speak about the stadium when there were more important issues to debate in parliament.
"Children are unsafe, AYDC is open with current abuse occurring, the COI Act has hamstrung the commissioners and there are 55 state servants stood down for child abuse allegations, and 100 people have been referred to police," she wrote.
"We need answers, transparency and accountability, funding for all recommendations and a breakdown of which departments are presenting most risk to kids now."
When asked about Alysha's comments about the stadium, Mr Ellis did not answer the question.
Mr Ellis said the commission of inquiry funding bill, entitled Appropriation (Supplementary Appropriation for 2023-24) Bill 2023, will provide $40.4 million to take action on key COI recommendations, including the establishment of a North-West Arch Centre.
It will also provide resourcing to progress legislative reforms, including improving child safety information-sharing and internal reporting in institutions.
He also said a separate bill due to be tabled this week would crack down on criminal gangs, making it harder for them to manufacture guns.
